Driver of stolen vehicle flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a suspect driver who collided with another vehicle while travelling northbound on the Don Valley Parkway and fled on foot.

Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday on the northbound portion of the DVP near York Mills Road and Highway 401 in North York.

The driver of a stolen vehicle collided with another car, and shortly after, he and another male passenger fled on foot. Police said the other driver is cooperating with the investigation.

NB Don Valley Pkwy approaching HWY 401 – two left lanes are blocked because of a crash #NBDVP. pic.twitter.com/JyrAF5v5dV — CityNews Toronto Traffic & Weather (@citynews680) October 19, 2023

One man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two lanes are blocked on the DVP, and delays are expected.