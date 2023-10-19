Brothers charged in home renovation scam spanning Etobicoke

Home renovation scam men arrested
Toronto police arrested Dominic Ward (left) and John Ward, both of Milton. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 19, 2023 4:22 pm.

Toronto police have charged two brothers in an alleged home renovation scam across Etobicoke.

Police said that between June and October, two men went door to door to speak to homeowners about exterior home renovations.

The two men used the company name “Town and Country Paving” and would falsely advise homeowners of issues with their property.

It’s alleged that the men would request a deposit for the renovations and would refuse to complete the job unless additional payments were made. The pair would leave jobs unfinished, and police said some properties were damaged.

Investigators arrested 30-year-old Dominic Ward and 23-year-old John Ward, both of Milton.

The two men face similar offences, including two counts of fraud over $5,000, mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and the possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. They appeared in court together on October 6.

Authorities believe that there are more victims.

