1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel

Toronto Police Service cruiser.
Toronto Police Service cruiser. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 21, 2023 12:09 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 12:24 pm.

A male is in custody following a stabbing at an Etobicoke hotel Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Islington Avenue just south of Rexdale Boulevard around 10 a.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

A man suffering from a serious stab wound was taken to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition.

Witnesses chased the suspect who fled the scene and police arrested them a short time later.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

updated

27m ago

York U threatens withdrawal of recognition of student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens withdrawal of recognition of student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University says it has initiated a formal process that could result in withdrawing recognition of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier...

1h ago

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas'...

6m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

5h ago

Top Stories

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

updated

27m ago

York U threatens withdrawal of recognition of student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens withdrawal of recognition of student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University says it has initiated a formal process that could result in withdrawing recognition of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier...

1h ago

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas'...

6m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing

The US & Israel both say a misfiring Palestinian rocket is what struck a hospital in Gaza City earlier this week - but Justin Trudeau won't. Trudeau joins nations like the UK in waiting for more evidence before placing blame.

17h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

18h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

19h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

9h ago

1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.

23h ago

More Videos