1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel

A male is in custody following a stabbing at an Etobicoke hotel Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Islington Avenue just south of Rexdale Boulevard around 10 a.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

A man suffering from a serious stab wound was taken to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition.

Witnesses chased the suspect who fled the scene and police arrested them a short time later.