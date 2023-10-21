Quebec tuition hike for out-of-province students already weighing on high schoolers

McGill University is seen Friday, October 13, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2023 3:11 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 5:07 pm.

Quebec’s decision to raise university tuition for out-of-province students starting next year is already weighing on high schoolers and their families.

17-year-old Gage Crouchman from Ottawa says he was interested in applying to McGill and Concordia universities, but the roughly $8,000 tuition hike would be an insurmountable financial barrier.

Though 16-year-old Kes Lokker and his father from Grimsby, Ont. say their family would be able to afford the new tuition — around $17,000 — Kes worries the sum will eliminate opportunities for his friends.

Kes is considering the renowned engineering and aerospace programs in the province, but his father says the increase will encourage them to more seriously explore options in Ontario, the U.S. and Europe.

Coco Clement, a 17-year-old who travelled from Vancouver to Montreal to visit Concordia, says the new tuition makes her less interested in Quebec because of the additional financial burden.

Concordia director of student recruitment Savvy Papayiannis says her office is already seeing an effect from the tuition hike set to kick in next year, with many prospective applicants cancelling campus tours and withdrawing from recruitment events.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

4h ago

Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway
Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway

There are traffic delays downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue. The demonstration initially blocked...

2m ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

4h ago

Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum
Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.  One group held a rally included members...

1h ago

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

4h ago

Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway
Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway

There are traffic delays downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue. The demonstration initially blocked...

2m ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

4h ago

Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum
Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.  One group held a rally included members...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing

The US & Israel both say a misfiring Palestinian rocket is what struck a hospital in Gaza City earlier this week - but Justin Trudeau won't. Trudeau joins nations like the UK in waiting for more evidence before placing blame.

22h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

23h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

23h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

13h ago

1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.
More Videos