Child in critical condition, mother in custody after Scarborough medical emergency

Toronto police at a home in Scarborough after a young child was sent to the hospital following a medical emergency on Tuesday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 13, 2026 5:38 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2026 6:41 am.

A young child is in the hospital after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, with Toronto police now leading the investigation and a woman, the child’s mother, in custody.

Paramedics were called to 381 Port Royal Trail, a home near Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East, around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a patient in cardiac arrest.

EMS transported the patient to the hospital in critical condition, but said they could not release the patient’s age, gender, or confirm whether the case involved a child.

Toronto police later confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that the victim is a child around two years old, who remained in critical condition at SickKids Hospital as of late Tuesday night. Authorities said the child’s mother is in custody.

“A female has been arrested, but the investigation is still ongoing, and the charge list is still being finalized. There is no further information available at this time,” a police spokesperson stated.

No additional details about the circumstances leading to the medical emergency have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Toronto police confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that the victim is a child around two years old, who remained in critical condition at SickKids Hospital as of late Tuesday night. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.
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