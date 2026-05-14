Police search for vehicle after pedestrian struck in Mississauga
Posted May 14, 2026 1:11 pm.
Last Updated May 14, 2026 3:10 pm.
Police in Peel Region are searching for a vehicle after a pedestrian was struck in Mississauga.
Investigators say a woman had just gotten out of her truck to inspect the height of some power lines in the area when she was struck by a vehicle on Truscott Drive near Southdown Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Paramedics say an adult woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
“This is a fail to remain investigation,” police said in a social media post. “The suspect vehicle is described as a black Suzuki Hatchback.”