Police search for vehicle after pedestrian struck in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a vehicle after a pedestrian was struck in Mississauga.

Investigators say a woman had just gotten out of her truck to inspect the height of some power lines in the area when she was struck by a vehicle on Truscott Drive near Southdown Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics say an adult woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“This is a fail to remain investigation,” police said in a social media post. “The suspect vehicle is described as a black Suzuki Hatchback.”