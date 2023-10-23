‘Spamouflage’ campaign targeting Trudeau, MPs linked to China: Global Affairs Canada

<div>Global Affairs Canada says a social media campaign connected to the People's Republic of China is targeting dozens of Canadian members of Parliament, including the prime minister, with spam. A Chinese flag is illuminated by sunshine in the Hall of Honour, in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2023 11:54 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 11:56 am.

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says there’s a social media campaign connected to the People’s Republic of China is targeting dozens of MPs with spam. 

The department says a bot network known as “Spamouflage” began spreading propaganda and disinformation messages across Facebook and X in early August. 

Global Affairs says the bot network left thousands of comments in English and French on the accounts of MPs claiming a critic of the Chinese Communist Party in Canada accused the various MPs of criminal and ethical violations.

It says the messages appeared across the political spectrum, even appearing on the accounts of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and several members of cabinet. 

The same bot networks spread disinformation claiming that the Hawaiian wildfires were caused by a secret U.S. military “weather weapon,” and have been connected to disinformation about Japan’s Fukushima water release in August.

The department says all MPs have been made aware of the campaign and have been given advice about how to protect themselves from foreign interference. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20231023111048-653696564eb26bc8c053de9bjpeg.jpg, Caption:

Global Affairs Canada says a social media campaign connected to the People’s Republic of China is targeting dozens of Canadian members of Parliament, including the prime minister, with spam. A Chinese flag is illuminated by sunshine in the Hall of Honour, in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus
Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus

Marit Stiles, leader of Ontario's NDP, announced that MPP Sarah Jama has been removed from caucus in the wake of a controversial social media post she made about the Israel-Hamas war. Stiles...

9m ago

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

16m ago

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

4m ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus
Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus

Marit Stiles, leader of Ontario's NDP, announced that MPP Sarah Jama has been removed from caucus in the wake of a controversial social media post she made about the Israel-Hamas war. Stiles...

9m ago

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

16m ago

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

4m ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warming up mid-week
Warming up mid-week

Despite a frost advisory for the GTA on Sunday night, the weather will warm up again by Wednesday and Thursday.

17h ago

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.
2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

1:53
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a perfect record but the news was not all good. Lindsay Dunn looks ahead to the upcoming season.
More Videos