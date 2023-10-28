A roadside bomb kills 2 soldiers and troops kill 1 militant in northwest Pakistan

By Islamabad, The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 5:36 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 5:56 am.

Two Pakistani soldiers and one militant were killed in a roadside bomb explosion and in a separate shootout during an overnight military operation against militant activity in the northwest alongside the border with Afghanistan, the military said Saturday.

A military statement said an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Tirah valley of Khyber district late Friday night. One militant was killed and two others were wounded and arrested.

The military said two of its soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb exploded while a security patrol was passing by in South Waziristan overnight. Security troops were conducting a search operation in the area to eliminate militants involved in the attack.

Tribal districts along the border with Afghanistan have been sanctuaries for militants for decades until the military carried out a massive operation after an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar in 2014 killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

After the yearslong operation, the army announced it had cleared the region of local and foreign militants. Occasional attacks have continued, however, raising concerns that the local Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, found sanctuaries in Afghanistan and are regrouping in the area.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allies of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as the U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout.

Meanwhile, counterterrorism police in their ongoing operations in Punjab province arrested 10 members of banned extremist groups. A police statement said that counterterrorism officers picked up and interrogated a total of 225 suspects suspects in raids in cities including Lahore and Sargodha.

Islamabad, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people critically injured in Mississauga crash
3 people critically injured in Mississauga crash

Three people have been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV...

6h ago

Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend
Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that "crosses the line" will result in arrests. Deputy...

13h ago

Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday, bringing an end to a search that put the entire state of Maine on edge for the...

6h ago

'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP
'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles travel to and from - and through - the downtown core using the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway daily and it costs a lot of money to maintain those roadways. The...

9h ago

Top Stories

3 people critically injured in Mississauga crash
3 people critically injured in Mississauga crash

Three people have been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV...

6h ago

Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend
Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that "crosses the line" will result in arrests. Deputy...

13h ago

Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday, bringing an end to a search that put the entire state of Maine on edge for the...

6h ago

'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP
'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles travel to and from - and through - the downtown core using the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway daily and it costs a lot of money to maintain those roadways. The...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

6h ago

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

13h ago

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.
2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
2:04
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend

Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy conditions on Friday. A gusty, warm southwesterly wind could see us potentially break a temperature record before a cold front moves in.
More Videos