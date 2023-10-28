18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man’s dog

An 18-year-old is facing several firearms charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man’s pet dog in Toronto last month.

Toronto police were called to Barbara Hall Park near Church and Wellesley streets around 11 p.m. Sept. 26 for reports of a shooting.

They say two men got into an argument and the suspect initially left the area only to return a short time later with a gun before shooting and killing the other man’s dog.

Police said they believe the two men were unknown to each other prior to the argument. The deceased dog was believed to be three years old.

On Saturday police said 18-year-old Netanel Maxyutov has been arrested and charged with killing a dog, recklessly discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm without a license.