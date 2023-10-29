Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Posted October 29, 2023 8:06 am.
Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.
Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home in the Edenbridge Drive and Allanhurst Road area shortly after 4:00 a.m.
People were seeing fleeing the area on foot and in cars.
Police found evidence of gunfire outside the home.
No further details are available at this time.