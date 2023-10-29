Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.
A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 29, 2023 8:06 am.

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.

Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home in the Edenbridge Drive and Allanhurst Road area shortly after 4:00 a.m.

People were seeing fleeing the area on foot and in cars.

Police found evidence of gunfire outside the home.

No further details are available at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

8h ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

One person has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. One person...

33m ago

Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto
Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto

A pro-Palestinian rally drew thousands to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday with demonstrators pleading for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The rally was organized by Toronto4Palestine and it...

12h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

13h ago

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

8h ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

One person has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. One person...

33m ago

Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto
Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto

A pro-Palestinian rally drew thousands to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday with demonstrators pleading for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The rally was organized by Toronto4Palestine and it...

12h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.

12h ago

3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

13h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

14h ago

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2:02
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend

A chance of early morning showers gives way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday as the temperature begins to plunge.
More Videos