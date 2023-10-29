Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible

Sanderson Branch, Toronto Public Library
File photo of the Sanderson Branch of the Toronto Public Library. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 29, 2023 2:10 pm.

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says they are addressing a cybersecurity incident that occurred Saturday that has left some services temporarily inaccessible or offline.

Public computers and printing services are currently not available at all branches as well as the library’s website, “your account” service, tpl:map passes and digital collections.

However, branches are open with wifi available and phone lines are working. In a statement, the library says customers can continue to borrow and return items “until further notice.”

“As of now, there is no evidence that the personal information of our staff or customers has been compromised,” reads the statement.

TPL adds that they are prepared for cybersecurity issues and quickly began taking measures to mitigate any impacts. They’re also consulting third-party experts to resolve the issue.

“We do anticipate though that it may take several days before all systems are fully restored to normal operations,” they said.

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

14h ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. The man was pronounced...

5h ago

Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home...

6h ago

American hockey player dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player dies after 'freak accident' during game in England

American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, his club said. The 29-year-old Minnesota native was playing for the Nottingham Panthers...

1h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.

18h ago

3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

19h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

20h ago

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2:02
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend

A chance of early morning showers gives way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday as the temperature begins to plunge.
