Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says they are addressing a cybersecurity incident that occurred Saturday that has left some services temporarily inaccessible or offline.

Public computers and printing services are currently not available at all branches as well as the library’s website, “your account” service, tpl:map passes and digital collections.

However, branches are open with wifi available and phone lines are working. In a statement, the library says customers can continue to borrow and return items “until further notice.”

“As of now, there is no evidence that the personal information of our staff or customers has been compromised,” reads the statement.

TPL adds that they are prepared for cybersecurity issues and quickly began taking measures to mitigate any impacts. They’re also consulting third-party experts to resolve the issue.

“We do anticipate though that it may take several days before all systems are fully restored to normal operations,” they said.