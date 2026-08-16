2 suspects sought after assault, shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for two suspects following a violent assault in Etobicoke.

Investigators were called to a plaza in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 6:45 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man who had been assaulted, adding his injuries were not the result of being shot. He was taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police say they did find evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Two suspect fled the area in a black SUV, one of them allegedly armed with a firearm. However, there were no immediate descriptions available.

The incident occurred less than a kilometre away from a shooting at Islington and Bergamot avenues earlier in the afternoon which left one man in serious condition. There was no immediate indication that the two incidents are connected.