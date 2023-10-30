5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

INKAS protest
Demonstrators gather at the INKAS manufacturing plant on Weston Road in Toronto on Oct. 30. Organizers claim the company is helping arm the Israeli military. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 30, 2023 1:20 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 1:35 pm.

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning.

Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside the INKAS Armored Vehicle manufacturing plant near Weston Road and Finch Avenue. Organizers of the rally claim the company is helping arm the Israeli military.

Police tell CityNews five people were arrested and removed from the premises. They were all released with a provincial offence notice for trespassing.

The group ‘World Beyond War’ say the protest was organized to demand the Canadian federal government call for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and to try to cut off the flow of weapons to the region.

One of the organizers confirmed to CityNews that the group was on hand to form a blockade early Monday to try to prevent workers from entering the factory.

“We refuse to stand by as businesses in our neighborhoods and across Canada are arming and making a fortune off of carnage in Gaza and the massacre of thousands of Palestinians,” said Rachel Small, organizer with World Beyond War, in a statement.

According to the INKAS website, the factory makes armed cars and bulletproof vehicles. They also have a plant in Israel.

Police say the remaining demonstrators were asked to leave the property following the arrests.

No injuries were reported.

More than 10,000 have been killed in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

The death toll among Palestinians passed 8,300, the Gaza Health Ministry said Monday. Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack on Oct. 7.

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

2h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

3h ago

Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash
Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash

A Mississauga (MiWay) transit bus driver has been charged after a "complex" months-long investigation into a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and injured eight others. It...

23m ago

Joly pleads for humanitarian pauses as she says time is running out to help in Gaza
Joly pleads for humanitarian pauses as she says time is running out to help in Gaza

A humanitarian agreement is urgently needed to help people in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday. In a speech to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto, Joly called for...

updated

42m ago

