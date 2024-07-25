There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents.

Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend.

Music festivals across the city

Queen Street East StreetFest

Queen Street East will be shut down to allow 30 different acts to perform across the street. The festival will run from Thursday evening to Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

The festival is part of The Beaches Jazz Festival, and people of all ages are invited to attend for free. It runs from Woodbine and Beech Avenues.

A full schedule is available on their website.

Summer Live Music Festival

For its fifth annual event, the Summer Live Music Festival at Trillium Park will feature two diverse programs: Live Jazz and World Music, as well as SING! In the Summer.

There will be concerts from four award-winning emerging bands and four acappella groups that range from jazz music to folk and pop.

A full schedule is available here.

OLG Weekend

Woodbine Park will host the free music festival OLG Weekend, which is part of the Beaches International Jazz Festival.

It will feature soul, funk, world, and house music and will offer delicious food, a beer garden, and shaded seating.

Highlights include DJ Legend Kenny Glasgow, a pioneer in North American electronic music, and Brooklyn-NYC-based and globally renowned DJ Tony Touch, A.K.A. Tony Toca, an icon in Hip-Hop, House, and Latin music genres.

There will also be an all-day party featuring international and local DJs, including a kids’ dance party from 2 to 4 PM.

The festival will be taking place starting at 5 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Ossfest

The annual festival to celebrate the best that Ossington has to offer is happening this week. The strip between Dundas St. West and Queen St. West will be shut down for a pedestrian takeover.

There will be over 25 extended patios alongside music and entertainment programming all day and into the evening.

The festival is Saturday only and kicks off at 11 a.m. until midnight.

Toronto’s Festival Of Beer

Toronto’s Festival of Beer is the place to be to have some brews this weekend. The festival will feature hundreds of different beers, good eats and live entertainment at Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place.

There will also be several non-malt-based beverages to try out, including cider and ready-to-drink cocktails.

The headliners for the festival are Cypress Hill, Souls of Mischief, Josh Ross, Alli Walker, Taking Back Sunday and Ill Scarlett.

Tickets are still available now on their website.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 1 Weekend closure

On Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28, there will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. Clair West stations for planned track work.

Shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume Monday, July 29 by 6 a.m.

Line 2 Pape Station bypass

On Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28, trains on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will not stop at Pape Station due to Ontario Line construction. Metrolinx will be working near the station platform.

Bus service at Pape Station will be unaffected, and the station will remain open.

Stouffville Line closures

Starting late evening Friday, July 26, and throughout the weekend, GO train service will be adjusted on the Stouffville line for construction. GO buses will replace trains between Old Elm GO and Union Station as we work to improve your service.

There will be no GO Transit service at Milliken, Agincourt, and Kennedy GO.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Ossfest

Ossington Street will be closed from Dundas St. West to Queen Street West in both directions from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Other ongoing city closures