MUST-WATCH: Can you survive Five Nights at Freddy’s?

FNAF
The animatronics of Five Nights at Freddy's, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

By James Mackin

Posted October 30, 2023 3:17 pm.

The incredibly popular video game series has come to the big screen! But will Freddy and his scary animatronic friends reign from the top spot of the MUST-WATCH, or could it go to the last film from the director of the Exorcist? Perhaps a documentary about one of pop music’s biggest scandals? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Where to watch: Paramount+

First up, the final film of a directing legend!

Kiefer Sutherland in the Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, courtesy of Paramount.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is the final film by William Friedkin (the Oscar-winning director who made the French Connection, the Exorcist, and Sorcerer). Based off of a play by the same name, the film stars Kiefer Sutherland (from the Lost Boys and 24) as a U.S. Naval Captain who was forcibly removed from command by his first officer (played by Jake Lacy from the White Lotus). The first officer is facing charges of mutiny, and so it’s up to his lawyer (played by Jason Clarke from Oppenheimer) to see if this mutiny was justified or simply the actions of a disgruntled officer. This film also stars Jay Duplass (from Transparent), Monica Raymund (from Chicago Fire), and Lance Reddick (from John Wick and the Wire).

You can watch this film on Paramount+ now!

Freelance

Where to watch: Cinemas

Next up, it’s time for some intense action!

Freelance is a new film starring John Cena (from Peacemaker and F9). He plays a former Special Forces operator who has retired but is feeling down with his new career as a lawyer. He’s given a job offer from a former associate to accompany a journalist (played by Alison Brie from Community) to a Latin American country for an interview with the President (played by Juan Pablo Raba) from Narcos). But shortly after they arrive, a coup breaks out and Cena has to use his special skills to keep the three of them alive. This film also stars Alice Eve (from Before We Go), Martin Csokas (from the Equalizer), and Christian Slater (from Heathers).

You can watch this film in cinemas now!

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Where to watch: Cinemas

Now, it’s time for some Halloween horror!

Five Night’s at Freddy’s is based on the video game series of the same name. This film stars Josh Hutcherson (from the Hunger Games) as the new night security guard at a family entertainment place similar to Chuck E. Cheese. It’s not as popular as it used to be, and the animal animatronics are becoming decrepit. He learns that back in the 1980s, five children were murdered there. And at night, the animatronics come alive seemingly possessed by those five children. This film also stars Elizabeth Lail (from Once Upon a Time), Mary Stuart Masterson (from Fried Green Tomatoes), and Matthew Lillard (from Scream).

You can watch this film in cinemas now!

Pain Hustlers

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up, it’s time for a drama about addiction and money!

Pain Hustlers – (L to R) Emily Blunt as Liza and Chris Evans as Brenner in Pain Hustlers. Cr. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2023.

Pain Hustlers stars Emily Blunt (from A Quiet Place and Oppenheimer) as a high school dropout desperate to make some money for her and her daughter. She ends up getting a job at a failing pharmaceutical company in Florida, working to sell fentanyl to medical providers. She finds immense success here, and her job becomes a massive criminal conspiracy as the money keeps rolling in and their methods of selling become more troublesome. This film also stars Chris Evans (from the Avengers), Andy Garcia (from Ocean’s Eleven) and Catherine O’Hara (from Schitt’s Creek).

You can watch this film on Netflix now!

Milli Vanilli

Where to watch: Paramount+

Last but certainly not least, a documentary about the artists behind one of pop music’s biggest scandals!

Milli Vanilli is a documentary about (you guessed it) Milli Vanilli. It was a pop duo featuring French dancer Fab Morvan and German dancer Rob Pilatus, but formed by famous German record producer Frank Farian. Applying the usual Europop sensibilities that the music is more important than the artist, the two actually didn’t sing their own songs but simply acted as the face of the band. However, success in America brought stardom to the two which completely crumbled after a performance involving a broken record. This led to their career going downhill fast, resulting in an unfortunate tragedy.

You can watch this documentary on Paramount+ now!

MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Freelance – Cinemas

9. Old Dads – Netflix

8. Upload (Season 3) – Prime Video

7. Pain Hustlers – Netflix

6. Our Flag Means Death (Season 2) – Crave

5. The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix

4. The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial – Paramount+

3. The Pigeon Tunnel – Apple TV+

2. Milli Vanilli – Paramount+

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s – Cinemas

