Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike

A Stellantis sign
A Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By John Marchesan

Posted October 30, 2023 12:13 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 12:33 am.

Around 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Brampton, Etobicoke and Windsor are on strike after talks between the union and automaker failed to produce an agreement by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night.

In a brief statement to its membership, Unifor says progress has been made and the two sides will continue to talk “through the night” but workers are asked to report for picketing duties on Monday morning and await further instruction.

The strike affects workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the Brampton Assembly Plant, the Etobicoke Casting Plant as well as parts distribution facilities in Mississauga and Red Deer, Alta.

The union has been negotiating with Stellantis since Oct. 18 after reaching agreements at both Ford Motor Co. and General Motors. Unifor did strike at GM for 13 hours following the expiration of their strike deadline on Oct. 10.

On Friday, Unifor National President Lana Payne said progress at Stellantis had been slow after the company put forth concessions on the pattern deal established with the other two automakers. The union said it was seeking specifics from the company on its electric vehicle plans for the Brampton Assembly Plant as well as greater clarity on product planning for the Windsor and Etobicoke plants.

This marks the first autoworkers strike at Stellantis – whose brands include Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge – since 1986, when the two sides were known as the Canadian Auto Workers Union and Chrysler Corp., respectively.

