Alcohol ‘a factor’ in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

DougallMedia

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 31, 2023 1:48 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called 911 on Sunday night, saying someone was driving a blue SUV the wrong way down Highway 418.

Schmidt said the vehicle entered the highway’s northbound lanes while travelling southbound near Taunton Road.

The SUV crashed head-on into another vehicle near Nash Road at around 7 p.m.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed.

The wrong-way driver was a 41-year-old woman from Courtice, while the victim in the other vehicle was a 36-year-old woman from Oshawa.

Both died at the scene.

Schmidt says a third vehicle travelling northbound crashed into the two vehicles after they collided and were stopped on the highway.

Four occupants were in that vehicle, and two were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“We do believe alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash. The roads were dry, the skies were clear,” Schmidt said.

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

1h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

1h ago

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a passenger in an unprovoked attack on a GO train over the weekend. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday,...

4h ago

Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row
Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row

Toronto has been named the ‘rattiest’ city in Canada, again. Orkin, the pest control company, released its annual list of Canadian cities with rodent issues (see rankings below) and Ontario’s...

3h ago

