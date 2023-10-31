1 charged with assault in Brampton, police aware of video of fight at plaza

Brampton assault video
Peel Regional Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting outside of a bar in the area of Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 29. Photo: OnTheNewsBeat/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 31, 2023 3:46 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 4:08 pm.

One man has been charged with assault after a fight broke out at a plaza in Brampton over the weekend.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting outside of a bar in the area of Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 29.

Officers located a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both of whom were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video shared on social media of the alleged incident shows a group of people kicking a victim on the ground. A second person can be seen kneeling beside the victim. Fights then continue as someone records from what appears to be inside a vehicle.

Brampton fight
Video shared on social media shows a group of people involved in an assault in Brampton. Photo: OnTheNewsBeat/X.

Investigators said one person was arrested shortly after. He was identified as 24-year-old Sukhjit Singh of Brampton. He’s facing one count of assault.

It’s unclear if other suspects are wanted.

In a news release, a police spokesperson said investigators are aware of the video circulating online concerning the assault.

“This remains an active investigation; anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact 22 Division at 905-453-2121 extension 2200.”

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

2h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

2h ago

Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP
Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called...

2h ago

Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto
Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto

A demonstration held outside the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland organized by migrant workers and their supporters is calling on the federal government to provide status for undocumented...

32m ago

