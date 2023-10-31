1 charged with assault in Brampton, police aware of video of fight at plaza

One man has been charged with assault after a fight broke out at a plaza in Brampton over the weekend.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting outside of a bar in the area of Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 29.

Officers located a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both of whom were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video shared on social media of the alleged incident shows a group of people kicking a victim on the ground. A second person can be seen kneeling beside the victim. Fights then continue as someone records from what appears to be inside a vehicle.

Video shared on social media shows a group of people involved in an assault in Brampton. Photo: OnTheNewsBeat/X.

Investigators said one person was arrested shortly after. He was identified as 24-year-old Sukhjit Singh of Brampton. He’s facing one count of assault.

It’s unclear if other suspects are wanted.

In a news release, a police spokesperson said investigators are aware of the video circulating online concerning the assault.

“This remains an active investigation; anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact 22 Division at 905-453-2121 extension 2200.”