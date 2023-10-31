Toronto named Canada’s ‘rattiest’ city for second year in a row

Toronto has been named the ‘rattiest’ city in Canada, again.

Orkin, the pest control company, released its annual list of Canadian cities with rodent issues (see rankings below) and Ontario’s capital topped the list for the second consecutive year. The company says the six has a higher population of the pests than any other place in the country.

Mississauga and Scarborough were the only other GTA cities that cracked the top 10. The GTHA is well-represented in the top 25 with Brampton, Etobicoke, North York, Hamilton and Oshawa all making the list. Ottawa and Sudbury were the only other Ontario representatives.

The company says the rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent calls that Orkin received from the start of August 2022 through to the end of July 2023. It includes calls for both rats and mice.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Canada in 2023:

Toronto Vancouver Burnaby Kelowna Mississauga Richmond Victoria Ottawa Scarborough Moncton

Vancouver dropped to number two in the rankings last year after topping the annual list for the last five years.

Tips to prevent rodents from entering your home as winter approaches

Orkins is also out with advice for anyone looking to take precautions to ensure rats don’t try to enter their home as the weather turns cold.

Rodent-proofing tactics to keep rats, mice out of homes: