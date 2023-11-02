breaking

Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) 2023 Invision

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 2, 2023 11:01 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 11:31 am.

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour.

The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing three shows in Vancouver in 2024. The shows, presented by Rogers Communications Inc., will see Swift take the stage for three straight nights – Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at B.C. Place.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of bringing Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour to Vancouver, giving fans the experience of a lifetime,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Rogers.

The Vancouver shows will come on the heels of six dates in Toronto. The announcement for the new West Coast dates comes almost exactly three months after Swift revealed her initial Canadian shows at Rogers Centre.

The three dates will be the first time Swift plays in Vancouver in nearly a decade. She last hit the stage at B.C. Place during her 1989 World Tour in August 2015.

Verified Fan registration is now open for the newly added Vancouver shows. Fans can register here until Saturday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 9 and only fans who received an email confirming access will be able to join the queue. Selected fans will receive a unique access code and link via text message the day prior to to the Verified Fan Onsale.

Others will be waitlisted and could be given access if there is remaining inventory.

Rogers will be offering Canadians access to premium tickets for both the Toronto and Vancouver shows. More details on how fans across Canada can win tickets will be revealed soon.

“Rogers is all about connecting Canadians and bringing them the best content and best experiences, and Taylor is simply the best,” Tweddle said.

TAYLOR SWIFT / THE ERAS TOUR CANADA

  • Nov. 14 – Rogers Centre, Toronto
  • Nov. 15 – Rogers Centre, Toronto
  • Nov. 16 – Rogers Centre, Toronto
  • Nov. 21 – Rogers Centre, Toronto
  • Nov. 22 – Rogers Centre, Toronto
  • Nov. 23 – Rogers Centre, Toronto
  • Dec. 6 – B.C. Place, Vancouver
  • Dec. 7 – B.C. Place, Vancouver
  • Dec. 8 – B.C. Place, Vancouver

Minutes after the announcement of the Toronto shows went live, Ticketmaster reported “heavy traffic” on their Verified Fan webpage, which the platform says is meant as a protective measure against online scalper bots.

The Ticketmaster website crashed under the weight of Swift demand last year. The company cancelled plans for its public sale, citing demand that “could have filled 900 stadiums.” So far, it hasn’t announced any plans for the public sale of her concerts since.

Related:

The American singer made headlines earlier this year when there were initially no Canadian shows announced as part of her international Eras Tour dates. The perceived snub even prompted a personal invitation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and saw an MP file an “official” grievance“ in the House of Commons “on behalf of all Swifties” in the country.

Swift began her Eras tour earlier this year, performing songs from her chart-topping career against the backdrop of an elaborate stage design for each album.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicked off in March and wrapped up in the summer with six sold-out shows in Los Angeles. The international leg of the tour began in late August and continues well into next year with stops in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

Swift’s reimagined 2014 album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” was released last week. Many consider the original album to be the release that ushered in the first Peak Swift era and began her massive pop culture dominance.

Rogers Communications Inc. is the parent company of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

1h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

3h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

4h ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America
Canada's Wonderland owner to merge with Six Flags to create playtime powerhouse in North America

Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging to create an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company, worth more than $3.5 billion,...

1h ago

Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover
Double shooting inside Scarborough bar sends patrons diving for cover

Two young men are in hospital after gunfire erupted inside a busy bar in Scarborough overnight. Emergency crews were called to Oxford Pub and Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Brimley Road around...

3h ago

GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs
GTA home sales drop 5.8% in October amid high borrowing costs

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline. On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real...

4h ago

Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?
Oakville outside workers, facility operators walk off the job. What's closed during the strike?

Community centres and arenas in Oakville are now closed and a number of services have been suspended as some of the town's workers hit the picket lines. CUPE Local 135, which represents more than 285...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

16h ago

3:13
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?
Is it too soon to think about Christmas?

Mariah Carey weighs in on whether it's too soon to think about Christmas. Plus, an inappropriate 9-1-1 call and stolen Halloween candy round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

16h ago

2:40
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing
An agonizing 25 days as family members remain missing

The Israel-Hamas war continues to be felt here at home. As Shauna Hunt reports, a Toronto man is speaking out about his loved ones being held hostage in Gaza.

16h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

16h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

21h ago

More Videos