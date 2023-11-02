Taylor Swift adds more Canadian dates to record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift will be making another stop north of the border as she continues her trek across the globe with her record-breaking The Eras Tour.

The pop superstar revealed Thursday that she will be playing three shows in Vancouver in 2024. The shows, presented by Rogers Communications Inc., will see Swift take the stage for three straight nights – Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at B.C. Place.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of bringing Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour to Vancouver, giving fans the experience of a lifetime,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Rogers.

The Vancouver shows will come on the heels of six dates in Toronto. The announcement for the new West Coast dates comes almost exactly three months after Swift revealed her initial Canadian shows at Rogers Centre.

The three dates will be the first time Swift plays in Vancouver in nearly a decade. She last hit the stage at B.C. Place during her 1989 World Tour in August 2015.

Verified Fan registration is now open for the newly added Vancouver shows. Fans can register here until Saturday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 9 and only fans who received an email confirming access will be able to join the queue. Selected fans will receive a unique access code and link via text message the day prior to to the Verified Fan Onsale.

Others will be waitlisted and could be given access if there is remaining inventory.

Rogers will be offering Canadians access to premium tickets for both the Toronto and Vancouver shows. More details on how fans across Canada can win tickets will be revealed soon.

“Rogers is all about connecting Canadians and bringing them the best content and best experiences, and Taylor is simply the best,” Tweddle said.

TAYLOR SWIFT / THE ERAS TOUR CANADA

Nov. 14 – Rogers Centre, Toronto

Nov. 15 – Rogers Centre, Toronto

Nov. 16 – Rogers Centre, Toronto

Nov. 21 – Rogers Centre, Toronto

Nov. 22 – Rogers Centre, Toronto

Nov. 23 – Rogers Centre, Toronto

Dec. 6 – B.C. Place, Vancouver

Dec. 7 – B.C. Place, Vancouver

Dec. 8 – B.C. Place, Vancouver

Minutes after the announcement of the Toronto shows went live, Ticketmaster reported “heavy traffic” on their Verified Fan webpage, which the platform says is meant as a protective measure against online scalper bots.

The Ticketmaster website crashed under the weight of Swift demand last year. The company cancelled plans for its public sale, citing demand that “could have filled 900 stadiums.” So far, it hasn’t announced any plans for the public sale of her concerts since.

The American singer made headlines earlier this year when there were initially no Canadian shows announced as part of her international Eras Tour dates. The perceived snub even prompted a personal invitation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and saw an MP file an “official” grievance“ in the House of Commons “on behalf of all Swifties” in the country.

Swift began her Eras tour earlier this year, performing songs from her chart-topping career against the backdrop of an elaborate stage design for each album.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicked off in March and wrapped up in the summer with six sold-out shows in Los Angeles. The international leg of the tour began in late August and continues well into next year with stops in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

Swift’s reimagined 2014 album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” was released last week. Many consider the original album to be the release that ushered in the first Peak Swift era and began her massive pop culture dominance.

