Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

By Lucas Casaletto and Mark McAllister

Posted November 2, 2023 6:06 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 6:14 pm.

A terrifying scenario at a new Toronto condominium at St. Clair West and Old Weston Road on Wednesday night after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside.

Resident Daniel Sarunas and his girlfriend moved into their new condo in May, along with many others. On Thursday, they all woke up to witness the ceiling of the downstairs gym caved in, with debris scattered everywhere.

“It’s already been enough of them sharing final closing costs… all that stuff. It’s stressful for anyone. Work has been stressful, and then to get this in the morning, it was not great,” Sarunas told CityNews.

“There have been the usual challenges of pre-built, the little things here and there, but this was concerning, to say the least.”

The images were shared in a private group chat on social media, along with information that a few people were using the gym when the ceiling collapsed, but no one was hurt — simply shocked that this happened inside a brand new space.

The ceiling collapse is currently under investigation by the City of Toronto.

Photo courtesy: CityNews submission.

“Luckily, they weren’t injured, or there was no harm to them,” said condo resident Amy. “But it does cause concern for the rest of the infrastructure for the building.”

Behind the condo, windows have since been covered up, and city inspectors were on site as of Thursday afternoon. According to the City of Toronto, the acoustic-suspended ceiling collapsed in an area that is supposed to be under construction and inaccessible to the public.

No authority has been provided to occupy the space. Despite that, workout equipment can be seen inside the gym available for use.

“I used [the gym] yesterday, and then I noticed where the roof fell. Usually, my girlfriend is on the treadmill there, so that’s not great to tell her that either,” said Sarunas.

A ceiling collapse isn’t what prospective buyers were being sold when Diamond Kilmer Developments were planning Reunion Crossing, described as a “natural point of connection between The Stockyards, The Junction and Corso Italia.”

A Google search of Diamond Kilmer Developments shows a photo of the crumpled condo ceiling. Recent Google reviews of the Toronto developer mention the scary scene at the Reunion Crossing property.

“Tonight, the roof in the gym at Reunion Crossing just collapsed! This building is not even a year old,” the review reads.

“A joke,” another reviewer wrote with a photo attached of the collapsed condo ceiling. Two others posted one-star Google reviews of Diamond Kilmer Developments on Thursday.

CityNews has reached out to the developer for an explanation but didn’t hear back before the deadline.

