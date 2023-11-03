City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

A condo gym ceiling collapsed at 1808 St. Clair West.
A condo gym ceiling collapsed at 1808 St. Clair West. Photo credit: CityNews submission

By Mark McAllister and Meredith Bond

Posted November 3, 2023 5:06 pm.

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area without permission from the City of Toronto.

The ceiling of the small gym area at 1808 St. Clair Ave. West collapsed early Thursday morning when two residents were reportedly inside. Debris could be seen scattered across the fitness room in photos and video shared with CityNews.

Many residents had only just moved in to the building this past May and were given notice on Sept. 11 that the gym was open and their key fobs could be used to access the area.

According to the city, the celling collapsed in an area of the building that it had not yet approved for the public to occupy and it should not have been accessible by those who lived in the building.

However, Diamond Kilmer Developments said they are “in discussions with their construction manager, engineers, architects and city officials to confirm that the space was operated appropriately and was only pending HVAC approval.” The company says it was a condition that was not relevant to the structural integrity of the pace or the ceiling collapse.

“I think it’s really concerning because you see the roof of the gym falling and it gives concern to the rest of the building,” said resident Brittany Nguyen.

In a letter to residents, the developer said there is no concern for the structural integrity of the residential units or the building itself, but they have closed access to the amenity spaces while they investigate and make repairs.

Toronto condo ceiling collapse
The images were shared in a private group chat on social media, along with information that a few people were using the gym at the time the ceiling collapsed, but no one was hurt. Photo: CityNews submission.

“I’m a first time homebuyer and I bought a condo in this place so I see myself living here for a long time, but I think with the safety concerns with the building especially. You want a home to make you feel safe and a building that has structure to keep you and your family safe,” added Nguyen.

“What I’m hoping for is just some closure and seeing reassurance that the whole entire building is safe I think that’s the answer that I want to get.”

The developer have also hired a third-party engineer to review all the common area ceiling details to “confirm that this was an isolated issue relating to the specific design element used in the fitness facility.”

“We appreciate and share your concerns relating to the failure of the ceiling detail in the fitness facility,” read the letter. “While the closure is an inconvenience, our residents’ safety is of the utmost importance, and we will do our best to reopen the space as soon as possible.”

One resident claims it’s not the first time there’s been issues with the construction of this building. A tenant in a second-floor apartment, on the west side of the condo development, said a large piece of building fell onto his roof in January when the building was still largely under construction.

“Out of nowhere we heard this boom, so we looked up, the window I couldn’t find nothing. I checked the back window and there was a 50-foot-long stucco cement had fallen on top of my building apartment.”

The building could face a fine if the City issues an order following their investigation.

