Police seek suspect in hate-motivated mischief investigation
Posted November 6, 2023 7:26 pm.
Last Updated November 6, 2023 7:33 pm.
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who vandalized a storefront window with anti-LGBTQS2+ and anti-Hindu messages on Thursday night.
Police say it happened at around 10 p.m. at a retail business near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West.
The suspect is a male with a medium build and light coloured shoulder-length hair. He has a full beard and appears to be left-handed.
He was wearing black clothing and a toque.
“After consultation with the Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a release.