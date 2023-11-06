Police seek suspect in hate-motivated mischief investigation

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who vandalized a storefront window with anti-LGBTQS2+ and anti-Hindu messages on Thursday night.

Police say it happened at around 10 p.m. at a retail business near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West.

The suspect is a male with a medium build and light coloured shoulder-length hair. He has a full beard and appears to be left-handed.

He was wearing black clothing and a toque.

“After consultation with the Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a release.