Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a townhome on Speyer Circle, in the area of Derry Road and Bronte Street, around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon after a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

The small fire that began on the roof spread through the attic of the home. Fire crews reported a large hole in the roof they believe was caused by the lightning strike.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Three were occupants inside the home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

A lightning strike believed to be cause of fire at a townhouse on Speyer Circle in Milton. Neighbours say their homes shook. The bang was heard blocks away. No one hurt but it’s left a large hole in the roof. It’s the only unit in complex with metal tv antenna mounted on the roof pic.twitter.com/r9YvyWqXxB — carl hanstke (@carlCityNews) November 7, 2023

Neighbours in the area tell CityNews they felt their homes rumble and a large bang could be heard blocks away. A neighbour who lives in the adjoining unit says a light feature exploded in his own home when the strike occurred.

“I honestly thought the transformer had exploded on the outside,” he said. “It scared everyone in the neighbourhood.”

The unit that was struck appears to be the only home in the townhouse complex with a metal antenna mounted on its roof.

“Occupants of the home are safe and the fire is contained,” said Halton Regional Police Service, in a post on X. “Fire (crews) expect to be in the area for some time to ensure the fire is extinguished.”

Speyer Circle was closed for the investigation and Halton police said they anticipate fire crews will remain in the area “for some time to ensure the fire is extinguished.”

With files from Carl Hanstke