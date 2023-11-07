Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

Milton lightning strike
Fire crews believe a lightning strike was the cause of a fire at a townhouse in Milton on Nov. 6, 2023. CITYNEWS/Carl Hanstke

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 7, 2023 7:54 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 8:19 am.

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a townhome on Speyer Circle, in the area of Derry Road and Bronte Street, around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon after a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

The small fire that began on the roof spread through the attic of the home. Fire crews reported a large hole in the roof they believe was caused by the lightning strike.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Three were occupants inside the home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

Neighbours in the area tell CityNews they felt their homes rumble and a large bang could be heard blocks away. A neighbour who lives in the adjoining unit says a light feature exploded in his own home when the strike occurred.

“I honestly thought the transformer had exploded on the outside,” he said. “It scared everyone in the neighbourhood.”

The unit that was struck appears to be the only home in the townhouse complex with a metal antenna mounted on its roof.

“Occupants of the home are safe and the fire is contained,” said Halton Regional Police Service, in a post on X. “Fire (crews) expect to be in the area for some time to ensure the fire is extinguished.”

Speyer Circle was closed for the investigation and Halton police said they anticipate fire crews will remain in the area “for some time to ensure the fire is extinguished.”

With files from Carl Hanstke

Top Stories

Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital
Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 3:30 a.m. Two cars...

1h ago

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

14h ago

Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list
Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list

Canadians looking to flee Gaza might soon be able to cross into Egypt, after a new document containing names of Canadians was published by the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza. The document,...

3h ago

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old man has died in hospital after crashing his car near an overpass on Highway 404 at Finch Avenue on Monday night. Emergency crews were called at around 8:08...

9h ago

