Whitby Mayor won’t use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy says she won’t use strong mayor powers to end a weeks-long labour disruption that’s halted garbage pickup and affected other city services.

In an update Tuesday, Roy released a statement saying she wouldn’t use the strong mayor powers granted by the province to force an end to the strike.

“Bill 3 does not give me the ability to order the Town’s unionized employees back to work or to implement a collective agreement,” Roy wrote. ” I’m not aware of any mayors in Ontario who have used Bill 3 to intervene in the collective bargaining process.

“While strong mayor powers can be far-reaching, I do not believe it is the intent of this legislation to see mayors disrupt lawful labour action or otherwise insinuate themselves into the collective bargaining process.”

In the meantime, a mediator is being called in to aid in bargaining between the Town of Whitby and CUPE 53, with the two sides scheduled to meet again on November 10 and 11.

“I am optimistic that this will move us closer to an agreement, and that this can be achieved without political interference from Council,” Roy added.

Roy said Whitby has recently made changes to their offer in hopes of finding a resolution.

“Previously the Town proposed to grandfather 80 per cent of current employees, but has now upped that to 100 per cent,” she said.

“The Town also offered an increase in personal days from three to four.”

The labour disruption has halted curbside garbage and green bin collection, but curbside yard waste collection is still in place, although it may be delayed.

Whitby has opened temporary waste drop-off locations. Learn more here.

All municipal facilities and in-person customer service desks are also closed, except for the Central and Rossland branch locations of the Whitby Public Library.

“Many programs and services have also been suspended to prioritize essential services delivery and health and safety related matters during this time,” the Town says on its website.