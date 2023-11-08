Illinois Senate approves plan to allow new nuclear reactors

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, explains fresh legislation she introduced, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Springfield, Ill, lifting a moratorium on new nuclear reactors in Illinois. Legislation ending the 1987 prohibition won overwhelming approval last spring but Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed it, citing among other things, a need to modernize oversight rules. Rezin's plan calls for rules to be updated by January 2026 while allowing so-called SMRs, or small modular reactors, of no more than 300 megawatts to be installed, although none has been proposed and it could be a decade or more before one is operating. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

By John O'connor, The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 5:07 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 5:27 pm.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate approved lifting a 36-year-old moratorium on new nuclear power installments on Wednesday in a plan proponents say will ensure the state can meet its carbon-free power production promise by 2045.

The Senate’s 44-7 endorsement opens the door for cutting-edge nuclear technology in so-called small modular reactors, designed to sit on sites for which they produce power, such as large factories.

Environmentalists have criticized the plan, noting that small modular reactors are a decade or more from viability. Sponsoring Sen. Sue Rezin, a Republican from Morris, said that’s the reason, coupled with a federal permitting process of as much as eight years, her legislation is timely.

“If we want to take advantage of the amazing advancements in new nuclear technology that have occurred over the past couple of decades and not fall behind the rest of the states, we need to act now,” Rezin said.

The House has through Thursday — the scheduled adjournment of the General Assembly’s fall session — to OK the proposal and send it to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Under the legislation, Illinois would allow development of small modular reactors in January 2026. That’s when a report on necessary safety measures and updated guidelines would be due.

The plan also tasks the Illinois Emergency Management Agency with oversight of newly installed reactors. Rezin added that layer of inspection, despite her contention that strict federal control is sufficient, to appease a concerned Pritzker. The Democrat cited the issue as one that caused him to side with environmentalists and veto initial legislation Rezin saw approved overwhelmingly last spring.

Just over two years ago, Pritzker signed a law requiring the state to use only carbon-free electricity by 2045. That means closing numerous coal-fired power plants and investing heavily in wind and solar energy. It also included a $700 million bailout to keep afloat two unprofitable nuclear plants in the states, validating for Rezin and other supporters that nuclear power must remain part of the picture.

“As we move toward a clean energy future and we start taking certain types of energy offline, we have to have something to replace all those megawatts,” said Sen. Patrick Joyce, a Reddick Democrat. “As technology changes, we need to make sure that we change with it.”

John O’connor, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

4h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were...

1h ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

3h ago

