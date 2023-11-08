Man convicted in wedding shooting plays his rap music as part of insanity defense

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 2:04 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 2:12 pm.

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of shooting and wounding a New Hampshire bishop and assaulting the bride and groom in 2019 played his own rap music for the jury Wednesday as part of his insanity defense, saying he wanted to show how he was dealing with demons and hearing voices.

The jury in Nashua had found Dale Holloway guilty on Tuesday on one of two attempted murder charges, and several assault charges. Holloway, 41, who is acting as his own attorney, had pleaded innocent. The panel, in considering a sentence, is now listening to him present evidence that he had suffered from a mental disease or defect when the crimes were committed.

Holloway told jurors Wednesday that one of the voices he heard was Satan’s.

“Maybe I did some things that I didn’t want to do that I feel as if Satan made me do,” he said in describing one of his songs.

The October 2019 shootings happened at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham nearly two weeks after Holloway’s stepfather, a pastor at the church, was killed by the son of the groom. The son was later convicted of murder and sentenced to prison. A separate celebration of life ceremony for the pastor had been planned at the church for later on the day of the wedding.

In his closing arguments, Holloway had asked why the wedding hadn’t been separated from the day of his stepfather’s ceremony.

“They planned to stomp on his grave,” he said, referring to the bishop and the groom.

In his closing argument, prosecutor John Harding III said Holloway sat in a pew during the wedding ceremony before walking up to the participants.

“What he wanted to do is kill. That’s why he had a gun, a loaded gun,” Harding said.

Holloway is already serving 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison for assaulting his lawyer. As part of his insanity defense, Holloway brought in a forensic psychologist who said she diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder and paranoid personality disorder, which she said appeared to have stemmed from his childhood. But she also testified that it was a preliminary draft, and not a full evaluation.

Stanley Choate, the bishop, was shot in the chest at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. The bride, Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm.

Holloway was convicted of attempted murder in shooting Choate; two counts of second-degree assault in causing bodily injury to Choate and McMullen; simple assault for striking the groom, Mark Castiglione, on the head; and several other charges. The jury acquitted Holloway of an attempted murder charge in the shooting of McMullen.

Authorities said Castiglione is the father of a man convicted of killing Holloway’s stepfather.

Brandon Castiglione was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 42 years in prison earlier this year for fatally shooting Holloway’s stepfather, Luis Garcia, inside his home. Garcia was a pastor at the church. There was no clear motive for that shooting.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

1h ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

34m ago

Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl
Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl

A Toronto man is facing drug-related charges after Niagara police say they located over 100 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers were on patrol in the King Street and Third...

1h ago

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

1h ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

34m ago

Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl
Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl

A Toronto man is facing drug-related charges after Niagara police say they located over 100 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers were on patrol in the King Street and Third...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

1h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

2h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

19h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

20h ago

More Videos