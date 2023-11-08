Durham police to update investigation into shooting death of security guard at Pickering casino

Durham Regional Police are set to provide an update on their investigation into the murder of a security guard at a casino in Pickering last month.

Police were called to the Pickering Casino Resort in the early morning hours of Oct. 9 for reports of shots being fired.

The casino was evacuated and a man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand, who was a security guard at the resort. Investigators said he was fatally shot while on the job inside the casino.

At the time, police said they were looking for a large group of men and women who fled the scene.

The update is set for 10 a.m. at Durham police Central West Division in Whitby.