Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Houses under construction in Toronto
Houses under construction in Toronto on Friday, June 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Mark McAllister and John Marchesan

Posted November 8, 2023 5:52 pm.

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can’t currently afford.

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built over the next seven years at a cost of $36 billion – money that the city doesn’t have in its budget. That money, and how to get it, was a point of contention during the debate in council chambers.

Funding has already been secured to deliver 4,455 homes with an estimated cost to deliver the remaining 60,545 homes pegged at between $28.6 billion and $31.5 billion over the next seven years. Currently, the estimated amount of funding needed from each order of government is between $500 million and $800 million per year, in addition to repayable financing.

“The ball is in the federal government’s court and that ball has been there for a while,” said Chow. “We are hoping to see action. We are hoping to see the funds that are needed to build housing now.”

Council voted 24-1 in favour of building 65,000 rent-controlled units by 2030. Coun. Stephen Holyday was the only dissenting vote.

A number of different methods of getting those homes built was also put forth for discussion. Partnerships with not-for-profit and co-op organizations would be involved with the big question being would the city become a builder on public land, cutting out the developers.

A city staff report considered by the executive committee last week said the city should be the property developer on at least five sites around the downtown core.

Related:

“We don’t have that expertise in this building. We don’t have that expertise in this organization. And that’s why it’s always been important for us to partner with market builders who have that strength who have that connections with the trades to make sure that these projects move forward,” argued Coun. Brad Bradford.

Bradford’s motion which would have seen the city excluded as construction manager or general contractor on housing projects was voted down 16-9.

“We can’t be risk averse when it comes to housing. There are so many people that need affordable housing in this city and we heard it all through the election for mayor. And now our mayor has stepped up and said, ‘Here’s how we’re planning to do that,'” countered Coun. Paula Fletcher.

As part of Wednesday’s motion city staff will explore a City-led development model at five housing-ready sites under a public builder model where the City leads all aspects of the delivery of these sites.

Some changes have been made inside City Hall to streamline the approvals process and cut red tape. But none of that matters if the means to start building isn’t in place.

“I am very impatient but hopeful. Still waiting. It’s not me as a mayor waiting, it’s not just the councillors that are waiting. It’s all those people that are right now in shelters. They are waiting for affordable housing,” said Chow.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

4h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were...

1h ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

3h ago

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

4h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were...

1h ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

4h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

5h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

22h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

23h ago

More Videos