Maple Leafs trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers

John Chayka has made his first big move as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Goalie Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit have been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenceman Emil Andrae, goalie Samuel Ersson and a 3rd-round draft pick in 2026, the team announced on Tuesday.

Woll, 27, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 3rd round back in 2016. He appeared in 39 games in 2025-26, finishing with a .899 save percentage. His best season with the Leafs came in 2024-25, when he played 42 games, posting a 2.73 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and 27 wins. Woll is owed $3.6 million for the next two seasons.

Benoit, 27, enters the final year of his $1.35 million contract. He played 73 games with the Leafs in 2025-26, registering six points, all assists.

Andrae, 24, is a Swedish‑born left‑shot defenceman drafted 54th overall by the Flyers in 2020. He played 61 games with the Flyers this past season, scoring two goals and recording 11 assists. The 5-foot-9 defenceman is currently a restricted free agent.

Ersson, 27, is a Swedish goaltender who emerged as a key part of the Flyers’ crease rotation in recent seasons. Last year, in a split with goalie Dan Vladar, Ersson played 33 games and finished with a .870 save percentage. Like Andrae, he’s a restricted free agent and will need a new contract for the 2026-27 season.

Should the Leafs sign Ersson, the club will enter next season with Anthony Stolarz, Dennis Hildeby, Ersson, and Artur Akhtyamov, who is currently in the Calder Cup with the Marlies, as their goalie options.

With Andrae effectively replacing Benoit on the blue line, the Leafs enter next season with Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo and Phillipe Myers under contract.