Elnaz Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn’t been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that Lilo is facing the charge for Hajtamiri’s death.

Hajtamiri was forcibly removed from the Wasaga Beach residence by three suspects dressed in police gear on Jan. 12, 2022. They fled in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

Police have arrested four people in the kidnapping case. An outstanding arrest warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect in the case — Deshawn Davis, 35, of Toronto.

A few weeks before her abduction, on Dec. 20, 2021, Hajtamiri was attacked at an underground parking garage on King Wiliam Crescent in the Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue area.

Investigators have said she was assaulted with a frying pan by a group of men, one was allegedly Lilo, who was charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping for his role in planning the attack. Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Though investigators haven’t located Hajtamiri, her ex-partner was charged with first-degree murder on an indictment by Ontario’s Attorney General.

The allegations against Lilo have not been proven in court.

“The smallest bit of information may be able to bring resolution to a family. We cannot imagine the pain that they are experiencing,” OPP Det.-Insp. Martin Graham said during a press conference in Jan. 2023.

Hajtamiri, who would now be 38 years old, is described as five-foot-four with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark knitted sweater, black tights/leggings and light-coloured socks.