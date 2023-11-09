Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting

Toronto police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year.

Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30 a.m. on July 23 after a fight broke out involving multiple people.

A man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Shemar Powell-Flowers.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on Aug. 4 and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a second murder suspect.

Police are expected to provide new information from Toronto Police Service (TPS) headquarters at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.