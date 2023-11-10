York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident.

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday night and its technology team took immediate action to “preserve and contain data” while protecting critical systems.

There was no indication that any personal or sensitive data had been compromised in the attack or what systems are currently offline. A post on X Thursday morning indicated wifi, email and phone systems were not functioning. Currently, the organization’s website is offline.

The board also said in a separate post on X that electronic delivery of elementary progress reports would be delayed and would be distributed “as soon as the network is restored.”

“The board is working with third-party experts, including legal and technical, to analyze the extent of the incident and begin work to restore services,” said the board.

“We know the public rely and trust the board to securely maintain its data; all our actions have been taken to ensure the integrity of staff and student data and ensure privacy is protected.”

The board says police have been called in to investigate.