Raptors trade for Leonard on hold until NBA completes its investigation

The Toronto Raptors say Kawhi Leonard’s return to Toronto has been delayed, possibly indefinitely.

The Raptors reportedly acquired the seven-time all-star from the Los Angeles Clippers at the end of last month in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a pair of second-round picks in 2030 and 2033 and a 2027 first-round pick swap.

However, the Raptors say they were informed by the NBA that, as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers and Leonard, they would assume the risk of any potential discipline involving Leonard.

The NBA’s ongoing investigation reportedly stems from allegations first reported by journalist Pablo Torre that Leonard signed a US$28-million “no-show” endorsement deal with Aspiration, an environmental financial technology company, that required no work beyond remaining with the Clippers.

Aspiration later entered bankruptcy after its co-founder was charged with fraud, though Leonard has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Leonard has denied any wrongdoing, saying he didn’t receive all of the money he was owed from the company. The Clippers have strongly denied that any rules were broken and said they welcomed the league’s investigation, which is being run by an outside firm.

“In light of this, we will wait until the league’s investigation is complete,” the Raptors said in a brief statement on Thursday.

“The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans.”

“On June 30, we reached an agreement in principle to trade Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. We have since been informed that the trade can only be finalized if the Raptors’ ownership group assumes the risk of penalties related to Kawhi’s contract that could theoretically result from the ongoing investigation,” the Clippers said in a statement provided to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reports that the issue is expected to be resolved by the Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday.

Leonard, 35, is poised to rejoin the franchise that he helped lead to the NBA title in 2019, winning his second Finals MVP in the process. The two-time defensive player of the year is coming off one of his most productive — and healthiest — campaigns, averaging a career-best 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals on 50.5/38.7/89.2 per cent shooting splits in 65 appearances. He finished tied for seventh in MVP voting and earned the seventh all-NBA selection (second-team) of his career.

Leonard, now 35, has one year left on his contract worth $50.3 million. He is eligible for an extension of up to two years and $123.7 million, per ESPN. He hired a new agent earlier in the week — Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports — as he eyes a new deal.

Gaines has also represented Leonard as his business attorney. The nine-time all-star previously had Mitch Frankel as his agent, who worked alongside Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, to handle his affairs.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report