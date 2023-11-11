Authorities in Gaza say Rafah border crossing into Egypt to reopen as of Sunday

Authorities in the Gaza Strip say the Rafah land crossing between the war-torn territory and Egypt will reopen on Sunday after being closed for the two previous days.

The announcement was shared on a Facebook page on which the General Authority for Crossings and Borders posts a daily list of foreigners cleared to make the journey.

That list had not been updated as of Saturday night, but Global Affairs Canada previously confirmed that 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families had been cleared to cross the border as of Friday.

The border has been closed since then, however, leaving all stranded in Gaza amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation and escalating fighting between Israeli troops and militants from Hamas, which controls the enclave.

Global Affairs did not provide any updates on Saturday and did not respond to multiple requests for information.

A total of 107 people with connections to Canada managed to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing on Tuesday and Thursday.