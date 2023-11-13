If an election were held today, who would win? Data projects huge Tory victory

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wait to continue escorting Newly elected Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus to his seat on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Conservative party is maintaining a steady lead over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a new poll suggests, at a time when Canadians are reporting limited trust in their institutions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Cormac Mac Sweeney

Posted November 13, 2023 2:36 pm.

It has been clear for some time that the Trudeau Liberals have been struggling in the polls, but a new survey and analysis finds if an election were held today, the Grits would be headed to a stunning defeat.

Abacus Data crunched the numbers over several polls to make a seat projection. That projection shows the Liberals would lose more than half their seats and Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives would be heading to a solid majority if Canadians cast their ballots right now.

“You’ve got the Conservatives winning 204 seats — that’s a 77-seat gain for them. The Liberals are in second at 69, a drop of 87 seats, with the Bloc at 43, and the New Democrats at 27,” explained Abacus Data CEO David Coletto.

Related articles:

He tells CityNews we haven’t seen a win like the one the data is suggesting in decades.

“If the Conservatives win 59 per cent of seats in the House of Commons, you’d probably have to go all the way back to Jean Chretien’s first’ majority government in 1993 to see a victory that large. Both Justin Trudeau in 2015 nor Stephen Harper in 2011 got that many seats in terms of proportion,” he said.

“There’s a desire for change and right now people are looking at the Conservatives and saying, ‘I think I’d go there if I had to vote today.'”

Voter fatigue

Colletto says he believes this has more to do with Liberal fatigue among voters and the political costs of inflation but notes the Conservatives have also made a good effort of connecting with Canadians’ financial pains.

Daniel Beland, the head of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, agrees the cost of living and voter fatigue after eight years is playing a role in waning support.

“The longer you’re in power, the more people can become critical,” he said.

Meanwhile, the regional breakdown shows the Liberals maintaining their grip on Toronto and Montreal, but notes most of the rest of Canada would be turning blue.

Coletto notes, however, there is still time for these numbers to change. The next election isn’t scheduled until 2025, unless the NDP’s confidence deal with the Liberal Party collapses.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

0m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

3h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

0m ago

Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach
Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach

Over two weeks after a cyber attack shut down Toronto Public Library's (TPL) online system, the board is holding a meeting Monday night to determine next steps. The library’s network of 100 branches...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

0m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

3h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

0m ago

Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach
Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach

Over two weeks after a cyber attack shut down Toronto Public Library's (TPL) online system, the board is holding a meeting Monday night to determine next steps. The library’s network of 100 branches...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

16h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

19h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

19h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.
2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos