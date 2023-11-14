Teenager charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Ontario man: WPS

Winnipeg police say a teenager has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an Ontario man downtown Sunday.

The Winnipeg Police Service says it responded to a shooting at Bannatyne Avenue near Isabel Street around 8:40 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Pharell Asare of Brampton.

Police say an injured boy was also at the scene. He was in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy has since been charged with multiple offences, including manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence, and discharging a restricted firearm.

The WPS homicide unit is investigating.