breaking

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Four family members who were struck and killed in London, Ont., attack
Four family members who were struck and killed in London, Ont., on June 6, 2021. TWITTER/@GurpreetDhillon

By News Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2023 1:34 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 2:06 pm.

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.

The jury delivered its verdict less than one day after receiving final instructions from Justice Renee Pomerance.

It was the first case where Canada’s terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

The 22-year-old had pleaded not guilty to deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck on June 6, 2021, while they were out for a walk.

Related:

Forty-six-year-old Salman Afzaal; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

Prosecutors argued that Veltman carried out a terrorist act and should be convicted on all charges.

The defence argued Veltman was not guilty of first-degree murder, nor did he commit an act of terrorism, because he didn’t have criminal intent to kill the victims and didn’t deliberately plan the attack.

Sentencing for Veltman will be held at a later date.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said in a statement they are relieved that justice has been served and hope that it is a step towards healing for both the affected family and the community.

“It is time to build a better Canada that truly challenges the spike in Islamophobic hate crimes that has plagued Canada,” said NCCM CEO Omar Khamissa.

“We hope that Canadians will remember what happened in London over two years ago and pay attention to the violent Islamophobia that has affected so many in our communities. It is time for serious reflection. It is time for change.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

updated

38m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. "Loblaw must come to...

1h ago

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

2h ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

29m ago

Top Stories

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

updated

38m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. "Loblaw must come to...

1h ago

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

2h ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

14h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

20h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.
More Videos