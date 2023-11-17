Brampton man charged in human trafficking case forced 18-year-old into sex trade: police

A man from Brampton is facing just under a dozen charges for his alleged involvement in human trafficking.

Peel Regional Police said the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was forced into the sex trade while the male exercised control over numerous aspects of her life while profiting from it.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested 21-year-old Elijah Grey of Brampton.

He’s facing 11 total charges, including human trafficking under 18 years old, advertising sexual services and assault with a weapon, among other offences.

He was held on bail and appeared in court.