Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill.

York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m Friday.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a restaurant which is part of the entertainment complex.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they believe this to be a targeted shooting and they were searching for at least two suspects but did not have any immediate descriptions.