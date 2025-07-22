Police ID man in suspected downtown Toronto dog attack

Toronto police have identified a man behind a suspected violent dog attack earlier this month in the city’s downtown core.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, near Huron and Baldwin Streets.

According to police, a verbal altercation between two individuals escalated when two unleashed dogs charged and attacked one of the people involved.

The suspect was reportedly walking three dogs at the time, but only one was on a leash. The unleashed dogs allegedly bit the victim, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police have now identified the man as Christian Iraheta-Sorto, 38, of Toronto. He’s wanted on multiple charges, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm (criminal code), two counts of dog unlawfully at large (dog owners’ liability act), two counts of dog bite a person (dog owners’ liability act) and two counts of failure to prevent a dog from biting or attacking (dog owners’ liability act).

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the dogs involved to contact police.