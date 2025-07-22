Police ID man in suspected downtown Toronto dog attack

Police have released images of a man who is wanted in connection with a suspected dog attack. (TPS)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 22, 2025 9:09 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 9:11 am.

Toronto police have identified a man behind a suspected violent dog attack earlier this month in the city’s downtown core.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, near Huron and Baldwin Streets.

According to police, a verbal altercation between two individuals escalated when two unleashed dogs charged and attacked one of the people involved.

The suspect was reportedly walking three dogs at the time, but only one was on a leash. The unleashed dogs allegedly bit the victim, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police have now identified the man as Christian Iraheta-Sorto, 38, of Toronto. He’s wanted on multiple charges, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm (criminal code), two counts of dog unlawfully at large (dog owners’ liability act), two counts of dog bite a person (dog owners’ liability act) and two counts of failure to prevent a dog from biting or attacking (dog owners’ liability act).

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the dogs involved to contact police.

Top Stories

Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village, homicide unit investigating

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

updated

25m ago

'No laughing matter': TTC's new 'POO' title for fare inspectors draws online mockery

TTC fare inspectors are sporting a new look — trading their familiar yellow jackets for grey shirts — as part of a rebranding effort aimed at boosting their authority. However, while the overhaul is...

3h ago

Police to unveil results of GTA robbery case linked to violent home invasions, jewellery store heists

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a sweeping investigation into a violent crime ring connected to a string of home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto...

3h ago

Uncertainty looms after 2024 discovery of ancient human remains in east Toronto

A dug-up Withrow Avenue public sidewalk has been under around-the-clock guard by a security company hired by the City of Toronto since 2024.

10h ago

