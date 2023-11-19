Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama has been corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway.

Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in lives lanes of traffic on Highway 400 in York Region on Sunday morning. The animal was spotted around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near King Road.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) posted to social media a few hours later, saying officers and members of the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) were able to corral the animal.

OPP say the owner of the animal was contacted and the llama was safely removed from the highway.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) helped corral an escaped llama that had wandered onto Highway 400 near King Road on Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo: OPP)

Police are urging motorists to slow down if they happen to spot an animals on the highway.

“See alpacas go slow doesn’t have the same ring as see snow go slow,” reads the OPP post on X. “But honesty, if you see one on the highway, slow down.”

Crews were forced to block off all lanes of the 400 around King Road a few years ago as they attempted to catch a llama that had similarly wandered onto the busy highway.