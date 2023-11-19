Alouettes, Blue Bombers set to clash in first-ever meeting at Grey Cup

The Montreal Alouettes go into the 110th Grey Cup on a seven-game win streak, having dispatching league-leading Toronto in convincing fashion in the East final.

So what will it take to topple West champion Winnipeg on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field?

Be better.

The mindset coming into this week was we’ve gotten to this game, but in order to win this game we better be better,” said Montreal coach Jason Maas.We have to be at our absolute best to win this game.”

The Als have played with a chip on their shoulder all season, a franchise that was under league control until Quebec entrepreneur Pierre Karl Peladeau bought it in March.

It has found its feet under Maas and quarterback Cody Fajardo, both let go by Saskatchewan after last season.

The Als have been a team on a mission, looking to prove doubters wrong.

Montreal slumped to 6-7-0 in mid-September before starting their winning run.

The Alouettes, back in the championship game in the first time since a 2010 win over Saskatchewan, are looking for their eighth Grey Cup.

The two teams meet in the Grey Cup for the first time. Winnipeg is making a fourth straight appearance and chasing a third win after last year’s 24-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Winnipeg is the first CFL club to appear in four straight Grey Cups since Edmonton appeared in six consecutive games (1977-82), winning the final five.

Despite its recent Grey Cup success, Winnipeg is 12-15 overall in the CFL championship game but is an eight-point favourite this year.

Winnipeg led the CFL in offensive points (31.7 per game), TDs (62), net offence (414.7 yards) and was second overall in passing (292.4 yards). Quarterback Zach Collaros, the CFL’s outstanding player in 2021-22, was second in passing (4,252 yards) but tops in TD strikes (33).

On Sunday, Zach Collaros will be the first CFL quarterback to start four consecutive Grey Cups.

The regular-season series was dominated by the Bombers, who won 17-3 on July 1 in Montreal and 47-17 on Aug. 24 in Winnipeg. Montreal had 26 drives in the two games and did not score an offensive touchdown, with both TDs coming off interception returns.

Winnipeg won four-of-six games versus East Division rivals but one of its losses was a 29-23 decision to Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 16. The Bombers were also 6-3 away from IG Field.

Montreal was 4-4 against West Division squads and 6-3 on the road.

This will mark the second time the Grey Cup game is played at Tim Hortons Field in three years. The contest was also held here in 2021, the year after the CFL resumed play after cancelling the 2020 season due to the global pandemic.

Grammy Award-winning band Green Day headlines the halftime show. The American punk rock band has sold over 75 million records and was inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, its first year of eligibility.

Jamie Fine, an Ottawa-born singer-songwriter, will be featured on the Grey Cup Kickoff Show. The four-time JUNO nominee performed in her hometown as part of the CFL’s Thursday Night Football Concert Series in 2018.

Simone Soman, a visually impaired singer from Waterdown, Ont., will perform the national anthem.