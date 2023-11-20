Big game trophy hunters among targets of new ban on importing raw ivory into Canada

Canadian trophy hunters will be barred from bringing home elephant tusks or rhinoceros horns as Canada adopts new trade controls to help stop the critical decline in the animals' populations. Items made of ivory, part of the collection of confiscated items held by Environment and Climate Change Canada, are shown during a news conference in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2023 5:04 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 5:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadian trophy hunters will be barred from bringing home elephant tusks or rhinoceros horns as Canada adopts new trade controls to help stop the critical decline in the animals’ populations.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says that as of January 8, raw ivory will only be allowed to be imported into Canada for research and scientific purposes or for use by law enforcement.

Canada currently allows raw ivory to be imported for personal reasons, including as trophies from hunting.

Elephants and rhinoceros have become critically endangered, in large part because of the demand for their ivory tusks and horns.

Kelly Butler, campaign manager for Humane Society International/Canada, says more than 400 elephant tusks were legally imported into Canada between 2010 and 2019, and 95 per cent of them were for personal use, including as the trophies of big game hunters travelling back from Africa.

Butler says more than 700,000 people petitioned Canada to make this change, and adds it will make a difference in global efforts to end the poaching of both elephants and rhinoceros.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

