Putin, Xi and UN Secretary-General Guterres to attend virtual meeting on Israel-Hamas war

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a round table meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Arab and Islamic counterparts at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Wang welcomed five Arab and Islamic counterparts to Beijing on Monday, saying his country would work with "our brothers and sisters" in the Arab and Islamic world to try to end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2023 5:46 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 6:26 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the BRICS bloc of developing countries will hold a virtual meeting on the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also participating.

The leaders of fellow BRICS members Brazil, India and South Africa, as well as of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, which are set to join the bloc in January, will also take part, according to the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will chair the “extraordinary meeting” because of South Africa’s position as current chair of BRICS, his office said. It said the leaders are expected to deliver statements on the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza and will likely adopt a joint statement.

The meeting comes a day after China’s top diplomat hosted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Indonesia in Beijing, their first stop on a tour of U.N. Security Council permanent members. The meeting underlined China’s longstanding support for the Palestinians and its growing geopolitical influence.

Russia has adopted a more cautious approach to the Israel-Hamas war, but also has an opportunity to advance its role as a global power broker.

Putin has condemned the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on towns in southern Israel that sparked Israel’s offensive in Gaza. More than 12,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank. Officials there say another 4,000 are missing.

But Putin has also warned Israel over its response and against blockading the Gaza Strip.

Russia and China are leading voices in BRICS, which has largely cast itself in recent years as standing against the perceived dominance of the West in global affairs. But it has also struggled to adopt united policies or positions on many issues because of the differing priorities of the five current members.

India, which also wants to be seen as a leader of the developing world, has long walked a tightrope between Israel and the Palestinians and historically has close ties to both.

South Africa has been fiercely critical of Israel over the war in Gaza and has filed a request with the International Criminal Court to investigate it over alleged war crimes. South Africa has for years compared Israel’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank with the apartheid regime of racial segregation.

South Africa’s Parliament is to vote on a motion on Tuesday to shut down the Israeli Embassy and sever ties with the country over the war. Israel on Monday recalled its ambassador to South Africa for discussions.

___

AP Israel-Hamas war coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

breaking

38m ago

Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update
Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to present the traditional fall update on Canada's finances — a fiscal blueprint that's expected to include measures aimed at getting more homes built.  A...

3h ago

Statistics Canada to publish latest reading on inflation today
Statistics Canada to publish latest reading on inflation today

Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on inflation today. The agency is expected to publish its consumer price index for October this morning, ahead of the federal government's...

59m ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

11h ago

Top Stories

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

breaking

38m ago

Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update
Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to present the traditional fall update on Canada's finances — a fiscal blueprint that's expected to include measures aimed at getting more homes built.  A...

3h ago

Statistics Canada to publish latest reading on inflation today
Statistics Canada to publish latest reading on inflation today

Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on inflation today. The agency is expected to publish its consumer price index for October this morning, ahead of the federal government's...

59m ago

Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears
Mentally ill man should not have been in jail where he died, inquest hears

A handcuffed, mentally ill man was slapped, struck multiple times in the head area, sprayed twice in the face with a pepper spray foam and restrained face down on the ground as correctional officers took...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

13h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

13h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

More Videos