Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto

A person takes cover with their umbrella as both snow and rain fall
A person takes cover with their umbrella as both snow and rain fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 21, 2023 8:22 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 8:33 am.

The drive home could be a slippery one for commuters northwest of Toronto with a freezing rain warning in effect for some areas.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Caledon, Orangeville, and Shelburne, saying freezing rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and will end by the evening.

The national weather agency says around 2-4 millimetres of ice could build up over higher terrain.

“Although freezing rain is expected to be brief and limited during the afternoon, an earlier onset could lead to greater ice build-up,” the warning says.

“Surface temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark through the afternoon into the evening limiting freezing rain throughout the day.”

Slushy conditions possible for parts of GTA

Toronto will see mostly rain, as the temperatures rises to a high of 6 C on Tuesday, but some areas of the GTA could get a rain-snow mix.

CityNews meteorologist Jill Taylor says light rain will start later in the morning and continue for the rest of the day, with around 12 millimetres of precipitation expected.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO LIVE WEATHER COVERAGE!

She says areas to the north and northeast of the GTA, from Newmarket to Uxbridge, could get a slushy accumulation of 1-2 centimetres of snow. Taylor says these areas could get the mixed precipitation between 1-4 p.m. before it changes to rain as the temperature rises.

Periods of light rain will continue tonight with the temperature continuing to rise to 7 C and holding overnight.

Rain is expected to taper to showers on Wednesday morning and then cloudy for the rest of the day, with a high of 8 C.

Top Stories

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

16m ago

Inflation slowed to 3.1% in October, Statistics Canada says
Inflation slowed to 3.1% in October, Statistics Canada says

Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September. The agency published its consumer price index for October this morning,...

breaking

7m ago

Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home
Niagara Falls man facing 1st-degree murder charge following shooting at Aurora home

A man from Niagara Falls is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting at a home in York Region earlier this year. York Regional Police were called to a house on Stubbs Lane, near...

21m ago

Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update
Canadians to get update on federal finances, new housing measures in budget update

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to present the traditional fall update on Canada's finances — a fiscal blueprint that's expected to include measures aimed at getting more homes built.  A...

4h ago

