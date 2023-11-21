Rain-snow possible for parts of GTA, freezing rain warning northwest of Toronto

The drive home could be a slippery one for commuters northwest of Toronto with a freezing rain warning in effect for some areas.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Caledon, Orangeville, and Shelburne, saying freezing rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and will end by the evening.

The national weather agency says around 2-4 millimetres of ice could build up over higher terrain.

“Although freezing rain is expected to be brief and limited during the afternoon, an earlier onset could lead to greater ice build-up,” the warning says.

“Surface temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark through the afternoon into the evening limiting freezing rain throughout the day.”

Slushy conditions possible for parts of GTA

Toronto will see mostly rain, as the temperatures rises to a high of 6 C on Tuesday, but some areas of the GTA could get a rain-snow mix.

CityNews meteorologist Jill Taylor says light rain will start later in the morning and continue for the rest of the day, with around 12 millimetres of precipitation expected.

She says areas to the north and northeast of the GTA, from Newmarket to Uxbridge, could get a slushy accumulation of 1-2 centimetres of snow. Taylor says these areas could get the mixed precipitation between 1-4 p.m. before it changes to rain as the temperature rises.

Periods of light rain will continue tonight with the temperature continuing to rise to 7 C and holding overnight.

Rain is expected to taper to showers on Wednesday morning and then cloudy for the rest of the day, with a high of 8 C.