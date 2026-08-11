Two teenage boys were rushed to hospital Monday night after a stabbing in Brampton that left one with life‑threatening injuries, Peel paramedics tell CityNews.

Emergency crews received the call around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment building in the area of Kennedy Road South, near Steeles Avenue East.

When paramedics arrived, they found two males under the age of 18 suffering from stab wounds. One male teen was transported to hospital with life‑threatening injuries, while the second boy was taken in with non‑life‑threatening injuries, Peel EMS said.

Police have not released details on what led to the stabbing, whether a suspect is in custody, or if the victims are known to each other. No information on the exact ages of the teens has been confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing.