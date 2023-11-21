Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews that officers were called at around 12:37 a.m.

By the time they arrived on the scene, all the vehicles fled the area.

One person was cited for speeding, Sgt. Schmidt said.

A video of the apparent incident posted to social media shows the highway appearing to be totally blocked off to accommodate racers and dozens of spectators, with cars parked along the side of the highway.

In the brief video clip, two cars appear to be racing while someone lights fireworks in the background.