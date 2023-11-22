Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.

A spokesperson for the fast-food chain says the taco shell diamonds have been lab-grown in a process that took more than 12 months at a “top-secret, undisclosed location… serving as an ode to the perfectly imperfect nature of tacos.”

Taco Bell will host a pop-up event at 1132 Queen St. W. in Toronto on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. Members of the public are invited to attend and witness the lab-grown taco shell diamonds in person.

“Taco Bell is all about celebrating life’s messy moments and embracing what it means to be imperfect,” said Devon Lawrence, Marketing Director, Taco Bell Canada.

Canadians can enter to win a pair of dazzling taco diamonds for themselves and a friend. (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada)

“The idea that even something as beautiful as diamonds has imperfections reinforces our brand mantra to Live Mas and celebrate our authentic, messy and beautiful selves! And what better way to mark the occasion than with friends – the people who celebrate you for exactly who you are.”

In addition to unveiling the taco shell diamonds, Taco Bell says it will give two best friend duos across Canada a pair of matching necklaces featuring the diamonds. Those interested in entering the contest can follow Taco Bell Canada on Instagram or TikTok, like the post and tag their bestie in the comments.

The contest runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 8. The winners will be drawn on Dec. 11.