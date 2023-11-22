Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

Tacos
Tacos are shown in this image. Taco Bell will host a pop-up event in Toronto at 1132 Queen Street West on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 with members of the public invited to witness the lab-grown taco shell diamonds in person. Photo: Jeswin Thomas.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 22, 2023 11:23 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 12:24 pm.

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells. 

A spokesperson for the fast-food chain says the taco shell diamonds have been lab-grown in a process that took more than 12 months at a “top-secret, undisclosed location… serving as an ode to the perfectly imperfect nature of tacos.”

Taco Bell will host a pop-up event at 1132 Queen St. W. in Toronto on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. Members of the public are invited to attend and witness the lab-grown taco shell diamonds in person.

“Taco Bell is all about celebrating life’s messy moments and embracing what it means to be imperfect,” said Devon Lawrence, Marketing Director, Taco Bell Canada.

Canadians can enter to win a pair of dazzling taco diamonds for themselves and a friend. (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada)

“The idea that even something as beautiful as diamonds has imperfections reinforces our brand mantra to Live Mas and celebrate our authentic, messy and beautiful selves! And what better way to mark the occasion than with friends – the people who celebrate you for exactly who you are.”

In addition to unveiling the taco shell diamonds, Taco Bell says it will give two best friend duos across Canada a pair of matching necklaces featuring the diamonds. Those interested in entering the contest can follow Taco Bell Canada on Instagram or TikTok, like the post and tag their bestie in the comments. 

The contest runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 8. The winners will be drawn on Dec. 11.

Top Stories

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

24m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

2h ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

1h ago

Israel-Hamas hostage deal offers hope for longer-term peace in Gaza: Trudeau
Israel-Hamas hostage deal offers hope for longer-term peace in Gaza: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas is an important first step toward a lasting peace. Trudeau isn't using the word ceasefire, but he says Canada is...

42m ago

