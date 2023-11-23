Rainbow Bridge reopens to traffic after fiery fatal car crash

Sign points to the Rainbow Bridge crossing
Sign points to the Rainbow Bridge crossing on the Canadian side of the U.S. border.

By John Marchesan

Posted November 23, 2023 7:43 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 8:34 pm.

Traffic resumed Thursday night across the Rainbow Bridge between Canada and the United States following a fiery crash that claimed the lives of two people.

The bridge, one of the busiest travel corridors between Canada and the United States, was closed after a speeding vehicle lost control on the U.S. side of the border before crashing and bursting into flames just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The FBI has ruled out terrorism and says there was no evidence of explosive materials in the crash debris of the Bentley sedan.

The FBI Buffalo Field Office has turned the matter over to the Niagara Falls Police Department, who are considering it a traffic investigation.

In a statement, Niagara Falls police Supt. John Faso called the crash a “tragic incident” and thanked local, regional and national law enforcement agencies for what he called their exemplary response.

“Due to the complexity of the incident, the investigation will take some time to complete,” he said. “At this time, the identity of those involved is pending positive identification and notification to next of kin.”

Related:

The two people who died were a husband and wife, according to a person briefed on the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information about the people who were killed.

Police have not publicly confirmed media reports that the car’s occupants had just left the nearby Seneca Niagara casino and may have been bound for Canada when the crash occurred.

Security camera video released by the U.S. government showed the car racing toward the border checkpoint before hitting a low median and flying through the air into a line of booths in an area used for secondary customs inspections.

The crash prompted the closure of three other area border crossings between Ontario and western New York for hours, along with additional passenger screenings and vehicle security checks at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

The vehicle’s wreckage, which witnesses had reported seeing strewn all over the complex, was largely gone Thursday as border officials and construction crews surveyed the remaining damage.

The Rainbow Bridge has about 6,000 vehicles cross it each day, according to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory.

Files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit
ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit

Advocates for Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP) are speaking out over fears that a new federal benefit for those on disability will lead to a claw back of funds by the Ontario government. Prime...

1h ago

Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner
Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner

A small business owner says federal COVID-19 loan repayments could force her to shut down her business and the Canadian Federal of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says she is not alone. Kym Klopp opened...

4h ago

Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control
Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control

The Ford government has signaled it will support a motion put forth by the opposition NDP party that would see all birth control covered by OHIP. The motion, which was first introduced by the NDP on...

3h ago

Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police
Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police

An online advertisement purporting to offer sex with minors was viewed a disturbing 6,678 times in just four days, with over 600 responses from potential clients, Durham Regional Police said in a release...

4h ago

Top Stories

ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit
ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit

Advocates for Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP) are speaking out over fears that a new federal benefit for those on disability will lead to a claw back of funds by the Ontario government. Prime...

1h ago

Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner
Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner

A small business owner says federal COVID-19 loan repayments could force her to shut down her business and the Canadian Federal of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says she is not alone. Kym Klopp opened...

4h ago

Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control
Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control

The Ford government has signaled it will support a motion put forth by the opposition NDP party that would see all birth control covered by OHIP. The motion, which was first introduced by the NDP on...

3h ago

Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police
Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police

An online advertisement purporting to offer sex with minors was viewed a disturbing 6,678 times in just four days, with over 600 responses from potential clients, Durham Regional Police said in a release...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

2h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

7h ago

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

21h ago

2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.
More Videos